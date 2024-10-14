Auction stations across Hastings and St Leonards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A chalet bungalow in Hastings with far-reaching views towards Pett Level and the channel is coming up for auction next month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haddocks Gap in Sea Road, Fairlight is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Just Property, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £325,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday, November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “The vacant three-bedroom property is in need of refurbishment throughout but, once enhanced, would be ideal for owner-occupation or investment.”

SEA VIEWS: Haddocks Gap in Sea Road, Fairlight.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/37/

A vacant bar and function area at the Vive Hotel in Hastings is listed at the auction. Offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis, it has a leasehold guide price of £200,000-plus, with vacant possession.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This bar and function area are located on the second floor of the Vive Hotel on Havelock Rock in the town centre.

“There is easy access to the railway station, various local and national retailers and the seafront.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The space comprises a bar and seating area, ladies’ and gentleman's WCs, disabled WC, kitchen and store area. Tenure is the remainder of a 131-year lease from December 2003.

Also at the Vive Hotel, a lower ground floor commercial space is offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis with a £125,000-plus leasehold guide price.

The Lower Ground Floor Spa space comprises a hallway leading to seven rooms. Tenure is the remainder of a 131-year lease from December 2003.

A third commercial space at the Vive Hotel offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis is the ground floor Generator Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is listed with a £125,000-plus leasehold guide price on the remainder of a 131-year lease from December 2003.

A multi-use block in Hastings is offered jointly with Oakfield on a £160,000 to £180,000 freehold guide price as an investment opportunity.

Haig House in Devonshire Road comprises a ground floor commercial premises along with seven flats all sold on long leases.

Director & Senior Auction Appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “The commercial premises is let at £15,000 per annum and the flats currently generate £450 annually in ground rents.

“Ideal for continued investment, the property offers easy access to Hastings mainline railway station and Priory Meadow shopping centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-bedroom studio in Hastings for holiday letting s freehold guided £130,000 to £140,000 with vacant possession

The Studio in Eight Acre Lane, Three Oaks is a self-contained two-bedroom studio located in a great location for visitors to the area, close to Three Oaks mainline railway station with its links into St Leonards town centre and all its amenities.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This open-plan property is restricted to holiday letting only and so would suit anyone seeking an addition to a holiday property portfolio.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/26/

Offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis as an investment opportunity, Village Café at 6-7 York Gardens in Hastings is listed with a freehold guide price of £120,000-plus.

The two storey commercial property is located at the heart of the town centre, within walking distance of an array of various local and national retailers, the seafront, railway station and other amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: “Currently let at £15,600 per annum and trading as a café, we consider this property ideal for continued investment.”

One-bedroom Flat 2 at 37 High Street, Hastings is offered jointly with John Bray & Sons with a leasehold guide price of £95,000 to £100,000 as an investment.

Located on the second floor of a converted block, the property is situated in sought-after Hastings Old Town, near the seafront, town centre and the mainline railway station.

Chris added: “Currently let at £6,840 per annum, the flat will be sold with the tenant in situ and we consider it ideal for continued investment.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 125-year lease from 29th July 2016 at a current ground rental of £100 per annum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/166/

In St Leonards, Flat F at 1 Mews Road is offered jointly with Oakfields with a leasehold guide price of £95,000 - £100,000 with vacant possession.

The one bedroom apartment is located on the top floor of a converted block in an established residential area a short distance from the town centre.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/51/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.