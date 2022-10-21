Augustinian Care win national award for providing outstanding palliative and end of life care

Augustinian Care team.

The Award, which recognises health and social care providers delivering quality care in the final year of life, were presented at the Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Conference and Awards ceremony on 7 October 2022 in London.

St Rita’s and St Clare’s are two of 75 care homes, hospitals, hospices, primary care practices, retirement villages, and domiciliary care agencies, that received the prestigious GSF quality hallmark across the country during the ceremony.

The Gold Standards Framework Centre provides expert training for frontline staff in health and social care, to enable a ‘gold standard’ of care for people nearing end of life.

Before the pandemic hit, GSF provided face-to-face workshops, but have successfully adapted and moved online to adhere to COVID-19 regulations. The training has been a huge success and has supported both families and patients to discuss end of life care planning and what matters to them.

Philip Smith CEO of Augustinian Care said: “We are incredibly proud that both of our homes have been awarded this prestigious award. It is a reflection on the hard work dedication and commitment that is shown by all our staff.”

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Lead Nurse for GSF said: “Congratulations to all organisations that have successfully achieved accreditation and reaccreditation.

"The last two years have been an incredibly difficult time for all health and social care providers and taking the time to complete their GSF accreditation is to be commended. Good quality end of life care has never been more important, especially due to the impact of the pandemic we have all faced. Witnessing so many centres signing up to learn more and gain GSF accreditation so they too can support people at the end of life is fantastic to see.”

To find out more about the Gold Standards Framework, visit https://www.goldstandardsframework.org.uk/

