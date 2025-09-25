Australian songwriter relishing challenge of starting again in the UK

Australian songwriter Liz Stringer is playing a run of intimate solo shows to celebrate the release of her seventh studio album earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dates include Monday, October 13 at The Folklore Rooms, Brighton with Laura Reznek – all part of her new life in the UK. She moved here on December 31 2023.

“I had made a record in London that summer and I was there for a few months and really I just felt like a change again. I've moved around quite a lot in my adult life and it was good to be back in London and I just thought why don't I give this a crack. I had never really, partly because of the pandemic, tried to crack the UK and Europe. I just found that I wanted a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had an established career in Australia and so I was going to be starting again. I really was and that has brought a lot of challenges. It has really challenged my faith in what I am doing and in my music but it was a choice that I made.”

Liz admits it's difficult to know whether she's actually making headway. She hasn't made it into the festival circuit yet but she's done a few support slots which have been good.

“I don't know what it says about me (that she made the move), but I can go back to Australia and can go back to touring there and I can feather my nest financially over there. I have got that stability plus the fact that I've been doing this for a long time now.

“In fact, I really do feel for the younger artists starting now. There are a lot of factors in play that were not around when I started out like streaming and social media. I got my first record out in 2006 and I think MySpace was starting but really it was all still very traditional in terms of publicity with things being done in the way that always been done and then it started changing. And then the change in the last five years has just been exponential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is good in it: “I think for artists to have more control over their own music and for artists to have a sense of a lot more freedom and a lot more autonomy is good but the problem is that it is just so over saturated now. There are so many people fighting for the same spot. There are just so many people fighting for the same 20-second attention span.”

Liz has twice been nominated for the Australian Music Prize, was folk festival Port Fairy’s Artist of the Year in 2023 and named as An Emerging Legend of Australian Song by Woodford Folk Festival in 2020.

From 2020 to 2022 Liz toured as a backing vocalist with Australian luminaries Midnight Oil. She recorded an album at Wilco’s The Loft studios in Chicago and, most recently, created her newest release The Second High with producer/engineer Beni Giles (Lianne La Havas, Oscar Jerome) in Brixton.

“The record I did before that was about a period of real change in my life, and the second album is a reminder that the second high is not like the first but I do still have that thirst for it. It's about reminding myself to be happy with what I've got. If you are a personality that wants more and more all the time then you never really reach it and I'm trying to remember that. I don't drink or do any of the naughty things I used to do anymore but I suppose I do have a restlessness and that is what has kept me moving around.”