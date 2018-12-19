Autistic Seaford schoolboy has children’s book published

A Seaford schoolboy who suffers from severe autism has written a book for children due to be published in the spring.

Freddie Ellison, 16, a student at St John’s School in Firle Road, was diagnosed with his condition at the age of three.

He had problems with social interaction and communication, and a tendency to engage in repetitive behaviours, and from an early age he struggled in the education system.

In March 2017, he was excluded from his school in North London and he spent the following 18 months at home with no educational support, while his family fought legal proceedings to get him placed at an appropriate school.

During this time he started writing, often several stories at once. He quickly moved into a routine of picking up his briefcase and walking down to the local coffe shop where he would pen his latest tale.

His book, Oliver Storm and The Great Disappearance, is the story of a teenage boy who, along with his sister and friends, tries to reverse the effects of an experiment that has made all the adults in the world vanish in the blink of an eye.

SJH Publishing has committed to producing three books with Freddie, who’s dream is to one day wrote a bestseller that is turned into a movie. His book will be raising money for the National Autistic Society.

His proud mother Katy said: “Freddie started at St John’s School in September this year and seems very happy there. Freddie is brutally honest but generally quite fair!”