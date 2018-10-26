Autographed Gracie Fields photograph among sentimental items stole

Police are seeking information about family items stolen during a Crowborough house burglary.

It happened at an address in the town’s Fielden Road sometime between October 6 and Saturday, October 13, while the occupants were away on holiday.

Items valued together at more than £1,000 were taken. Several of them were distinctive and unusual, and of sentimental value.

They included a heavy gold medal , 6ins in diameter, inscribed with the victim’s name and issued in Bahrain; a gold wedding ring, circa 1947 belonging to the victim’s mother; an antique gold brooch in the shape of a pin with 6 – 8 inset pearls, purchased from Dyson-Rooke; an 18th century flintlock pistol, purchased in The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, around 1990; an acoustic guitar – in the family for some time; and a glossy autographed photograph in a frame of 1930s and 1940s film and singing star Gracie Fields.

PC Chris Cope said; “If you come across these items, perhaps together, being offered for sale anywhere, please let us know online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1364 of 13/10.

“And if you were in the are on October 13 and saw any suspicious activity, again please let us know.”