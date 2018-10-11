Autumn fun with Bountiful Botanics at Wakehurst

Bountiful Botanics weekend takes place at Wakehurst, Ardingly, on Saturday and Sunday, October 13-14.

The event aims to be the perfect autumnal experience packed with games, walks, talks and delicious food.

A spokesperson said: “Children will love rolling up their sleeves and getting hands on with apple pressing, seed sowing and planting out cuttings with our horticultural team.

“A wild cookery workshop will get their creative juices flowing and tractor rides and tree climbing will be a must for the adventurous.

“Gold Leaf Storm is bound to be a hit – a game that will have children tearing around after swirling autumn leaves frantically searching for gold. Apple bobbin, an old favourite, is the stuff of which memories are made.

“Our adult visitors will be spoilt for choice with things to do – learn how to keep a beehive, join a foraging walk and discover how to use plants and herbs for well-being.

“Capoeira (a mixture of martial arts and dance) taster sessions will get the blood pumping and will be sure to produce a giggle or two.

“Then, relax with a spot of Forest Bathing and Forest Chi in the woodlands – you will emerge relaxed, refreshed and ready for anything.

“There will be tours of the Millennium Seed Bank and the outside nursery that produces plants both for our scientists and for the gardens.

“Tours, talks and workshops can be booked in our Booking Tent on the day. Tree-climbing needs to be booked online to guarantee a spot. Some activities do incur a charge.”

An adult ticket is £12.95. Children 16 and under free.

Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst.

