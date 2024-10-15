Autumn organ recitals from Horsham Music Circle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Music Circle will be offering lunchtime organ recitals presented by Gerald Taylor in the Unitarian Church on Tuesdays, October 29 and December 3 at 1pm.

SpokeswomanJill Elsworthy said: “The October’s hour-long recital is a celebration of British composers, many knowing each other in their early days and at colleges of music as fellow students and teachers. It opens with an old Provençal dance by Thomas Arne, one of 18th century Britain’s greatest theatrical composers. Rigaudon came from one of his many operatic entertainments, the Masque of Comus. His contemporary John Stanley was born in 1712 and, although almost blinded at an early age, was most famous in his lifetime as an organist. He also wrote a great number of organ voluntaries, flute solos and cantatas and the Prelude & Bell Allegro. The composer, teacher and music historian Hubert Parry, best known for the choral song Jerusalem, also had among his leading pupils Vaughan Williams, Holst, Bridge and Ireland. His Elegy in D flat was composed in 1913 for the of the Earl of Pembroke. Parry had been encouraged in his musical interests by Samuel S Wesley, one of the most distinguished English church musicians of his time whose piece Choral Song & Fugue is heard next.

“Another composer, organist and teacher, Herbert Howells, after being an articled pupil at Gloucester Cathedral alongside Novello and Gurney, went on to the RCM where his teachers included Stanford and Parry. From his earliest important organ compositions Psalm-Prelude Set One No 2 is included in the programme.Stanford who died one hundred years ago was a founding professor of the Royal College of Music in 1882 where he taught composition for the rest of his life. He was best remembered for his choral and organ works for church performance including the Postlude in D minor.

“We depart for a moment from British composers and meet a member of the Nevin musical family from Pennsylvania. Gordon Balch Nevin occupied the organist’s chair at churches in Easton, Cleveland and Johnstown. His Will o’ the Wisp refers to a person or something that is difficult or impossible to reach or catch. Back to Britain and the composer of church, educational and light music Norman Cocker. He was a legend, not only a distinguished organist at Manchester Cathedral but also a cinema organist at the Gaumont Theatre. His Tuba Tune is probably the most famous of this title. Staying with the lighter side the concert ends with the 'Festival Toccata' by Percy Fletcher who was musical director of several London Theatres including the Savoy and Drury Lane.

“No need to book just come along, entry is free with a retiring collection in aid of the Music Circle’s concert promotions.”