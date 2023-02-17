Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV

Avenue De Chartres: Police patrol car park after anti-social driving concerns

Police have been patrolling the Avenue De Chartres car park following reports of anti-social driving.

By Joe Stack
2 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 5:30pm
Chichester Police at Avenue De Chartres car park
Police responded to the reports of anti-social driving and have made visits in recent weeks.

In a social post this afternoon (Friday, February 17) Chichester Police urged residents to get in touch if they witness any anti-social activity.

The post read: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Team have been patrolling the Avenue De Chartres car park in Chichester in response to reports of anti-social driving. If you witness this activity or can provide us with further info then please contact us on 101 or online: https://orlo.uk/vnlfn.”