In a social post this afternoon (Friday, February 17) Chichester Police urged residents to get in touch if they witness any anti-social activity.

The post read: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Team have been patrolling the Avenue De Chartres car park in Chichester in response to reports of anti-social driving. If you witness this activity or can provide us with further info then please contact us on 101 or online: https://orlo.uk/vnlfn.”