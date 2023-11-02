Award for East Grinstead builders merchant professional at trade body conference

A Yard Sales operative at a Sussex builders merchant has been recognised with an award by national trade body, the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF).Michael Mouland works at Mid Sussex Timber, based in East Grinstead, and was named Best Performing Online Student 2023 (BMF Building Blocks) at the BMF Annual Members Conference and Awards.

The BMF Building Blocks series of online training modules are designed to introduce apprentices, new starters and existing staff looking to broaden their knowledge to the intricacies of life in a merchant business.

Michael Mouland (right), winner of the Best Performing Online Student 2023 Award receiving his award

The training covers a range of topics from planning, regulations and structural components to specific products and the wider industry.

Michael said: “I have found the Building Blocks modules to be an invaluable source of information and learning, which has aided me in being able to perform my job role to the highest standard.

“Winning the award filled me with an enormous sense of pride and it was nice to get recognition for the work I had put in – it has also increased awareness with other staff members that they too could be recognised for their efforts.

“Recognition from the BMF is incredibly valuable both to myself and my employer.”

Held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham, the BMF’s Annual Members Conference and Awards recognises the achievements of individuals and businesses within the builders’ merchants’ industry.

Tim Waters, Chairman at Mid Sussex Timber accepted the award - sponsored by the Institute of Builders Merchants - on Michael’s behalf at the event, which was hosted by former Olympic swimmer, Mark Foster.

John Newcomb, BMF CEO, said: “Congratulations to Michael on the commitment to learning and hard work that is recognised with this award.

“BMF membership encompasses the entire building materials distribution industry, and our Annual Conference and Awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of suppliers, service members and individuals across the sector.”