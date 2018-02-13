Award success for Hailsham company

Focus Medical Eye Centre, in Hailsham, won the Young Practice of the Year at the Association of Optometrists awards

Focus Medical Eye Centre, in Hailsham, won the Young Practice of the Year category in the Association of Optometrists Awards.

The award is given to a practice that was established in the past five years, that has filled a need in the community and also demonstrated drive and flair in establishing, growing and retaining a strong customer base.

Practice owners Anthony and Amanda Bahadur said they were delighted to win this category.

They said: “We are immensely proud that our hard work and what we stand for has been recognised. It is great that a family-run business is relevant and can thrive in today’s heavily commercial environment.”

The AOP award winners were announced on January 28 in London.