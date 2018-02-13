Award success for Hailsham company

An optical practice has been successful in a national awards scheme.

Focus Medical Eye Centre, in Hailsham, won the Young Practice of the Year category in the Association of Optometrists Awards.

The award is given to a practice that was established in the past five years, that has filled a need in the community and also demonstrated drive and flair in establishing, growing and retaining a strong customer base.

Practice owners Anthony and Amanda Bahadur said they were delighted to win this category.

They said: “We are immensely proud that our hard work and what we stand for has been recognised. It is great that a family-run business is relevant and can thrive in today’s heavily commercial environment.”

The AOP award winners were announced on January 28 in London.