Award winning Brighton food photographer and artist opens first Brighton Photo Fringe exhibition

An award winning Brighton based food, portrait, and documentary photographer and artist has opened his first Brighton Photo Fringe exhibition today at Hello My Moon café on York Place, Brighton.

Running until 3 November and free for all to view, enjoy, and purchase unique one-off fine art prints, Xavier Buendia, from Preston Park, is showcasing a small selection of his striking work as part of Brighton Photo Fringe’s festival theme – Common Ground.

Xavi has used this theme to join three elements of ‘common ground’ that unite his work, his relationship with food, and the venue hosting his exhibition, to create a small collection of images from his archive and transform them into fine art pieces titled FOOD = ART.

Xavi’s exhibition elevates everyday food ingredients he shot in local restaurants into extraordinary objects we often take for granted. It serves as a poignant reminder that these ingredients may one day not remain common due to overconsumption.

Xavier Buendia at the Hello My Moon café showcasing his Brighton Photo Fringe exhibition

Xavier Buendia comments: “It has been a privilege to create my debut exhibition for Photo Fringe, which is an incredible photography festival and a great opportunity for me to showcase my work as a local photographer. I hope each of my images encourages the viewer to question the origins, sustainability, and future of the foods we often take for granted and challenges us to reflect on our relationship with what nourishes us.”

Xavi’s journey as a photographer began in 2015 within the walls of a previous café where independent Mediterranean and Arab fusion food café Hello My Moon today stands. The café became his sanctuary where business plans were drafted, artist statements penned, and relationships built over countless cups of coffee.

Since then, if you have explored the impressive and eclectic mix of restaurants Brighton & Hove has to offer then you might well have been persuaded to eat there in the first place thanks to beautiful photography shot by Xavi.

Originally from Mexico City, Brighton has been Xavi’s home since 2009, where for the first eight years of trading, Xavi was renowned for being a premier professional photographer in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry. His portfolio ranges from capturing the exquisite nature of fine dining, working with chefs such as Monica Galetti, Tom Aikens, and Douglas McMaster, to photographing inspiring stories for independent and family-owned restaurants, cafes, bars, vineyards, and drinks brands across Sussex like Ridgeview Wine Estate and Brighton Gin.

One photograph from Xavier’s FOOD = ART exhibition - Artichoke

Recently, Xavi has expanded his interest in storytelling, working on documentary, architectural, personal branding, and portraiture photography projects, for small and independent businesses such as Connected Brighton, The Box Fitness Studio, and PeBe Active.

For several years, Xavi has also been sharing his expertise with others, through one-to-one mentoring and workshops not just for photographers but for all sorts of creatives. From beginners who want a basic understanding of their camera to more experienced individuals who want to make a business out of their craft or need a different perspective to their practice.

For those who want a taste of this insight, a special event and Q&A will be hosted by social concierge service, Connected Brighton, Xavi, and the founder of Hello My Moon café, on Wednesday 23 October, 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Hello My Moon café. The Power of Images tickets cost £20 for non-members of Connected Brighton and £15 for members. Book at www.connectedbrighton.com/whats-on

Xavi will also be at Hello My Moon café every Saturday throughout October from 9:30am to 12pm to meet visitors and discuss his work. For further information on Xavier’s photography portfolio and to sign up for workshops, newsletters, or book a photoshoot visit www.xavierbuendia.com You can also see Xavi’s work on Instagram @xavogram and LinkedIn.

Brighton Photo Fringe runs from 5 October to 17 November. For a list of other photography exhibitions to enjoy visit www.photofringe.org