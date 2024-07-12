Award winning English rosé producer for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The award-winning East Sussex vineyard business “Off The Line” is for sale with BTF Partnership with a guide price of £1.5million for either the issued share capital in Off The Line Limited or the assets of the business.

The site extends to 13.8 hectares in total (33 acres) and includes a purpose-built winery and 5.8 hectares of vines. The original planting of Pinot Noir, Regent, Rondo and Dornfelder was increased in 2023 by a further planting of more Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay.

Planning permission was granted in 2023 (WD/2021/3124/F) for a new sole access to the A267, which opens the potential for an increased visitor offering. Planning permission was also granted to replace an existing agricultural building (WD/2020/7062/AD) for extended winery facilities and consent has been given for the conversion of an existing agricultural building to a flexible commercial use (WD/2021/0958/NO2).

Off The Line is known for its award winning still and sparkling rosé wines sold as Hip Rosé, Dancing Dog Rosé, Dog Rosé, and The Lady of Charmat NV, all of which are produced in the on-site winery. With the new planting of vines there is potential to both enhance and expand the range of wines. The vineyard currently has the capacity to produce 20,000 bottles of wine a year and this will increase from 2025 when the additional planting is in production.

Alex Cornwallis at BTF Partnership comments: “English vineyards with wineries like Off The Line rarely come onto the open market. This is a fantastic opportunity for an existing business to expand or diversify into wine production or for a newcomer to enter the burgeoning English wine industry with the potential for further expansion”.

The sale includes all vineyard and winery machinery and equipment much of which was purchased new and a purpose-built cedar clad winery completed in 2017 which contains an office, laboratory, staff welfare facilities, tasting room and mezzanine area.

Off The Line vineyard is adjacent to the Cuckoo Trail, formerly a railway line nicknamed the Cuckoo Line and in spring, Cuckoos return and can often be heard calling which also brings many visitors, especially walkers to the area.

More details can be found at btfpartnership.co.uk and about the vineyard at offtheline.com