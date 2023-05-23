Award-winning Lewes filmmaker highlights lack of support for Black menopausal women

A new film by award-winning Lewes filmmaker, Nicola Cross, is launching a campaign this week to highlight the invisibility of the black menopausal experience in the UK.

Nicola is calling for more research and understanding within the workplace and healthcare system of the diverse challenges Black people face with the menopause.

A lack of understanding of the influences and pressures on Black people going through the menopause has created a significant gap in appropriate support and interventions for the Black community in the UK, according to filmmaker Nicola Cross.

Studies show that genetics, diet, cultural beliefs and environmental factors influence the menopause, yet in the UK the general “one size fits all” approach doesn’t take into account the physiological, racial, cultural and religious diversity of the Black population, leading to isolation, misunderstanding and silent suffering.

To highlight the issue, a new film by Nicola Cross, “Our Menopause”, is being premiered on Monday May 29, followed by a live conversation. The 20-minute film features a group of Black British women talking frankly and movingly about their experiences of the menopause, during a weekend away together. They were from up north and down south, with roots across the world - from Guyana to Ghana. They came wearing boiler suits, track suits and traditional African clothes, some in their 30s, 40s, 50s and even an octogenarian, all sharing their stories openly and honestly. They found similarities and differences, learnt a lot about themselves - and what they all had in common was menopause.

Amidst the massage and nail painting, the coo coo and the yam there were tears of laughter, of joy and mostly relief. Relief that they no longer felt alone.

This film allows the viewer the privilege of sitting amidst these women experiencing their menopause journeys as they talk of personality changes, of needing to break down the taboo of mentioning the menopause (“menopause was a secret”), and the different pressures at work. They talk about relationships and family life.

Filmmaker Nicola Cross said: “There are additional layers of stigma in Black communities, to do with factors like race, culture, religion and privilege. Black women are not homogenous, which needs to be understood in the workplace, the health service and in society as a whole”.

The film’s Executive Producer and Founder of You and Me_nopause, Dr Yansie Rolston FRSA, said: “There’s not enough research into the experiences of, and support for, Black women going through menopause in the UK. Menopause experiences are not universal, and the specificities of Black experiences ought to be considered and reflected in the raising of awareness, in challenging policy and practice, and in the development of health and wellbeing interventions”.