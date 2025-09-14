Award-winning pianist offers St Leonards evening

Shunta Morimoto, the winner of the 16th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, offers An Evening of Bach & Chopin at Kino-Teatr, St Leonards on Saturday, September 20 at 7pm.

Tickets are available at kino-teatr.co.uk.

For the competition he gave a thrilling performance of Schumann’s Piano Concerto accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Last year he visited Kino-Teatr and enjoyed a sold-out concert there.

Olga Mamonova, artistic director of Kino-Teatr, said: “I was blown away by his performance at the White Rock Theatre and when Shunta came to Kino-Teatr, we began to chat and he told of his love of Russian cinema and literature, and in return I shared that my father, Moscow writer and poet Anatoly Mamonov, was translator from Japanese, so during my childhood I was surrounded by Japanese books and Japanese culture. Shunta noticed a beautiful street scene that my husband, artist Russell Baker, created from antique Japanese paper figures and framed it at the entrance to the auditorium, so we took a picture next to it. Shunta loved the entire vibe at Kino-Teatr and we’re thrilled he is back in St Leonards.

“Shunta was born in 2004 in Kyoto. At the age of twelve, he won the prestigious first prize of the Piano Teachers Association of Japan, as well as the Fukuda Scholarship Award, one of the most important prizes for a Japanese musician today. He took part in the Van Cliburn Junior Competition in Dallas, Texas in May 2019 to much public acclaim and has since gained a large global following of admirers, musicians and critics.

“He currently studies with maestro William Grant Naboré at the world-famous International Piano Academy-Lake Como and participates in the masterclasses of the academy as the youngest student in the history of this venerable institution. He has since been awarded the Yamaha Scholarship for his studies at Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome, where he is enrolled in the class of piano accompaniment with maestro Giovanni Velluti.”

Shunta said: “'Winning Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition has made an enormous change in the direction and meaning of my vocation as a performing artist and human being.”

