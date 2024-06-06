Award winning West Sussex garden to feature at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

John Brookes MBE (1933-2018) revolutionised garden design beginning with his 1962 Chelsea Flower Show Garden which depicted a living space associated with an imaginary townhouse rather than a garden showcasing plants. A ‘room outside’ stylistically linked to the surrounding architecture, it was stylish, affordable and low maintenance. He popularised this then-novel concept in lectures and his seminal book Room Outside.

Named after his book, Denmans Garden: Room Outside at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival (2 - 7 July, 2024), represents Brookes’ own ‘room outside’, which he created outside his studio and home at the award-winning Denmans Garden at the foot of the South Downs where he lived from 1980 until his death in 2018. Reminding us of his trailblazing and enduring relevance, it features a terrace, gravel garden, and Brookes’ trademark pergola and blue chairs, and reflects his conviction that the garden should be an extension of the home, a living space tailored to the people who used it.

The Feature Garden also showcases the combined ethos of Denmans Garden’s two creators, Brookes and gravel garden pioneer and horticulturist Joyce Robinson (1903-1996). The garden, RHS Regional Partner Garden of the Year in 2021 and 2023, is a fusion of accessible contemporary design and sustainable horticultural diversity which draws visitors from around the world.

The four-acre West Sussex oasis, which has undergone an extended period of renovation, was started in the 1940s by Robinson whose extensive gravel gardens with a whole new approach to planting captivated Brookes when he first visited in 1973. Admiring Robinson’s widespread use of gravel and innovative naturalistic planting style, he later wrote that ‘to say that Denmans is a wild garden would be to paint the picture wrongly, yet it is managed along very natural lines. And this is what is unique; for it seems to pioneer a type of decorative gardening from which we all could learn.’

Seven years later, Brookes moved to Denmans Garden to take over its management and to start his own Clock House School of Garden Design, named after the old stable which he converted into his home and studio. In the following decades, he stylized the garden with bold lines and architectural plantings, melding his cutting-edge design vision with Robinson’s innovative gravel gardens and extensive plant palette. Rather than changing the garden, Brookes embraced Robinson’s achievement, integrating his own strong, curving lines punctuated with muscular architectural plantings and a coherent geometry, adding two ponds and touches of sculpture and topiary. The combination of their approaches serves to make Denmans Garden seem much larger than it is; a unique and tranquil garden that ‘works’ in all seasons.

Brookes and Robinson were ahead of their times in advocating a low-maintenance and sustainable approach to gardening that is in harmony with nature and sympathetic to the surrounding landscape and wildlife, concepts that are becoming increasingly urgent. This approach is reflected in Denmans Garden: Room Outside which is based on principles that can easily be applied at home, combining a simple yet bold design with environmentally sensitive and sustainable plantings selected for their texture, shape, colour, and form.

The Feature Garden will also include a specially commissioned painting of Clock House and its surrounding garden by Denmans Garden’s 2024 Artist-in-Residence Oscar Romp and a sculpture by Sussex-based contemporary sculptor Helen Solly, whose current exhibition ‘Garden Reflections’ at Denmans Garden showcases unique hand-made pieces inspired by the garden. Their inclusion highlights the connection between art and the garden that inspired both Brookes and Robinson.

Robinson had a painterly aesthetic, referring to her garden as her ‘canvas’. The dry river beds she laid out were, in fact, a form of land art having been inspired by nature and built with natural materials and plants. Brookes, a Modernist, was influenced by abstract painters like Piet Mondrian, and Ben Nicholsen and, like his mentor Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe, regarded garden design as an art form. Consistent with this artistic legacy, Denmans Garden runs a year-round programme of art exhibitions and artist residencies.

Denmans Garden: Room Outside is realised by Denmans Garden’s gardening team with support from its group of dedicated volunteers, as well as local growers, craftspeople, and makers who make up the vibrant and supportive community that has grown around the West Sussex Garden.

For more information, visit the Denmans Garden website at denmans.org

1 . UGC-Image-272604 Illustration of ‘Denmans Garden: Room Outside’, RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2024 Photo: Submitted

2 . unnamed.jpg John Brookes in front of Clock House at Denmans Garden, 1980. Photo: contributed

3 . unnamed (1).jpg A visionary blend of horticulture diversity and modernist design, Denmans Garden was created by Joyce Robinson, a pioneer in gravel gardening, and world-renowned garden and landscape designer John Brookes. Photo: contributed