Baby monkey is born at Drusillas Park

A baby squirrel monkey has been born at Drusillas Park, in Alfriston.

Mum Etumu and Dad Janosch welcomed their baby on May 19 and have now started to show off their new arrival.

Zoo manager Sue Woodgate said: “We are absolutely delighted with our gorgeous new arrival. Our visitors have been really excited to spot a new baby in the squirrel monkey enclosure. Adult squirrel monkeys are just adorable so you can’t even begin to imagine how cute their babies are!

“We do not know the sex of the baby and have not yet come up with a name but we are hoping to pool some inventive name suggestions soon.”

The news comes after the zoo welcomed common marmoset twin monkeys on April 23.