Baby suffers serious injuries following dog attack near Chichester

A 9-month-old baby suffered ‘serious injuries’ following a dog attack near Chichester yesterday, police have said.

By Joe Stack
Published 19th May 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:56 BST

Police were called to an address in Lime Avenue, in Aldingbourne, at about 2pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May 18). According to police, the baby was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The dog has been seized while investigations take place.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a report of a nine-month-old baby attacked by a dog inside a private address in Lime Avenue, Aldingbourne, at about 2pm on Thursday, May 18.

Police stock imagePolice stock image
“The baby suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital.

“Officers have seized the dog, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.”