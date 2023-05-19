A 9-month-old baby suffered ‘serious injuries’ following a dog attack near Chichester yesterday, police have said.

Police were called to an address in Lime Avenue, in Aldingbourne, at about 2pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May 18). According to police, the baby was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The dog has been seized while investigations take place.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a report of a nine-month-old baby attacked by a dog inside a private address in Lime Avenue, Aldingbourne, at about 2pm on Thursday, May 18.

Police stock image

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The baby suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital.