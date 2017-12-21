Bailey is loving it after creating giant model of McDonalds from gingerbread.

Eighteen year old Bailey Botting has built an amazing replica of the McDonalds restaurant where he works out gingerbread.

Bailey is an employee of McDonalds at Polegate in East Sussex and the incredibly detailed model will be displayed there over the Christmas period.

The large model, which is illuminated and shows a snow covered drive-through and parking spaces, measures 1.5m by 84cm in size.

Bailey’s mum Melanie commented: Last year Bailey built an accurate model out of our house from gingerbread.”