Bakery on top of the world at prestigious awards night

Sussex-based ‘Bake Out’ has been awarded the highest accolade in the bakery industry by taking first place for its ‘Great British White Loaf’ and ‘White Sussex Sourdough’ at the World Bread Awards.

The award-winning bakery, based in Newhaven, was crowned the winner last week at the prestigious global event in London.

It also scooped silver for its ‘Seeded Sussex Sourdough’ and ‘Baguette Tradition’.

Linda Kianfar, owner of Foodhaven Bakery, said: “We are overwhelmed and delighted to be recognised as one of the best bakeries in the world!

“Our French derived artisan loaves are a real hit with our customers, and now they have a gold medal too. Our traditional Sussex Farmhouse has also received such incredible recognition, which is credit to our innovative and hard-working teams.”

Bake Out is owned by Foodhaven Ltd, which has won a string of awards in recent years. This includes ‘Britain’s Best Loaf’ for its white seeded sourdough and ‘Britain’s Best Sourdough’ in the British Baker Awards earlier this year.

The independent bakery, exclusively produces artisan bread and pastries for its six bespoke cafes throughout the Sussex region. For more information, please visit: https://www.bakeout.uk

Foodhaven Bakery is located in Avis Way, Newhaven, servicing exclusively its Bake Out stores located in Lewes, Brighton, Southwick and Hassocks.

The business, which in addition to the renowned bread, produces confectionary and pastries, has been operating since 2016.