Band and choir join for Chichester Christmas celebration

The Southdowns Concert Band with the choir of St Paul's Church invite you to celebrate Christmas at a special Christmas concert, featuring the Lucia and Starboy sculpture by Vincent Gray.

A Christmas Celebration is at St Paul's Church, Chichester on Friday, December 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/southdowns-concert-band/christmas-concert/2024-12-13/19:30/t-qjgzapd

Vincent is a figurative sculptor specialising in historical figures. He is represented in England, Scotland and Sweden and has been a member of the Royal Society of Sculptors since 2000. Examples of his work can be seen locally in Chichester including John Keats, Nelson and Murray, Maurice Patten and Leonard Bernstein.

Vincent explains: “Saint Lucy's Day, also called the Feast of Saint Lucy, is a Christian feast day observed on December 13. The observance commemorates Lucia of Syracuse, an early-fourth-century virgin martyr under the Diocletianic Persecution. According to legend, she brought food and aid to Christians hiding in the Roman catacombs, wearing a candle-lit wreath on her head to light her way, leaving both hands free to carry as much food as possible. Because her name means light and her feast day had at one time coincided with the shortest day of the year prior to calendar reforms, it is now widely celebrated as a festival of light. Falling within the Advent season, Saint Lucy's Day is viewed as a precursor of Christmastide, pointing to the arrival of the Light of Christ in the calendar on December 25, Christmas Day.

“Saint Lucy's Day is celebrated most widely in Scandinavia, Italy and the island nation of Saint Lucia, each emphasising a different aspect of her story. In Scandinavia, where Lucy is called Santa/Sankta Lucia, she is represented as a woman in a white dress symbolizing a baptismal robe and a red sash symbolizing the blood of her martyrdom, with a crown or wreath of candles on her head.

“In Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Swedish-speaking regions of Finland, as songs are sung, girls dressed as Saint Lucy carry cookies and saffron buns in procession, which symbolizes bringing the Light of Christ into the world's darkness. In both Catholic and Protestant churches, boys participate in the procession as well, playing different roles associated with Christmastide, such as that of Saint Stephen or generic gingerbread men, Santa Clauses, or nisses (starboys). The celebration of Saint Lucy's Day is said to help one live the winter days with enough light.

“A special devotion to Saint Lucy is practised in the Italian regions of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige, in the north of the country, and Sicily, in the south, as well as in the Croatian coastal region of Dalmatia. In Hungary and Croatia, a popular tradition on Saint Lucy's Day involves planting wheat grains that grow to be several centimetres tall by Christmas Day, representing the Nativity of Jesus.”