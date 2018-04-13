Bank staff save elderly man from being fraud victim

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after an elderly man was nearly conned out of £3,000 in Peacehaven.

The victim, a man in his late 80s, was approached by three men at his home, stating they required payment for fixing his guttering, despite the victim not asking for this work.

The three men, who arrived in a white van with the word Universal on the side, informed the victim they would come back later to collect the money.

The victim went to the Barclays Bank in Broad Street, Seaford, and staff became suspicious about the withdrawal amount. The staff informed police and stopped the transaction.

PCSO Christopher Marchant said: “I would like to pass on my congratulations to the staff at the bank who took the appropriate action when they spotted that something with this transaction wasn’t quite right.

“Elderly or vulnerable people and their relatives are reminded that they should always treat requests for cash from unknown workmen with deep suspicion.

“Always ask for ID and satisfy yourself that it is genuine before dealing with that person.”

To report matters of a similar nature please go online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Signature.