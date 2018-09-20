Barcombe remembers them

Maria Caulfield MP has joined the Barcombe branch of the Royal British Legion to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The event was held at Barcombe Recreation Ground and featured various stalls and activities, many of which were showcasing memorabilia from the First World War as well as teaching residents about the conflict.

Many stall holders and visitors dressed up for the occasion SUS-180920-074527001

Maria Caulfield MP said: “It is so important that we recognise the sacrifice made by those who lost their lives in the First World War. Especially as we are in the 100th year since the ending of hostilities it is an important time to remind people of the sacrifices made by so many people enabling us to live the lives we do today. It is remarkable when looking beyond the names on the Barcombe War Memorial at what is known of the soldiers.

“It was a true cross section of the community with old and young, officers and ranks, all listed together having made the ultimate sacrifice. They must all be remembered and I would like to thank the Barcombe branch of the Royal British Legion for organising this event.” Many attending the event arrived in outfits from the First World War era to add to the historic nature of the event. http://counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/sussex/contact-us/branches