Bare Jams play Brighton after major turning point for the band

Bare Jams play the Hope & Ruin, Brighton after successfully navigating a turning point for the band through their new album No Rain. No Flowers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are at the venue on Thursday, November 14. Doors 7pm. Tickets 01273 325793.

As Jake Heath, from the band, explains: “Our first release was in 2015 and I was part of the band then but we've had quite a rolodex of people that have come through and contributed at various points. We have recently had a change of personnel from one of the original members. I think it's the lifestyle really of being musician. You have got to love your craft but you tend to fall in and out of love with it and it's also the financial implications especially in this country. You become an age where you think do I really want to do this. Absolutely without a shadow of a doubt I do want to do this. And I think it's something that we as a group have now realised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A girlfriend once said to me ‘When are you going to stop making?’ and I said if I did say that I was going to stop it I would only end up doing it behind her back. And she thanked me for being honest. I think if I did stop I would be just a shadow of myself. I just love the thing of creating something on stage with friends especially when you just love each other so much and when you are within a group that has a very special personal connection through the music.”

The new album came out on vinyl and CD in January, a physical release, with the digital release in September: “We just wanted to bring something of value back into physical music. The idea was risky but we managed to pull it off and we were really surprised by how well it went. The experience of putting on a vinyl rather than consuming music digitally is huge. I know myself that I have been guilty of passive listening, and we just wanted to achieve the fact that people listening would be listening properly rather than just picking up the music through a playlist.”

But it nearly didn't happen: “The main thing behind the album was that we were thinking we don't know if we can do this anymore, whether it's financially feasible or not. There were a lot of weights on us. Is this the right thing to be doing? Can we even do it? And if you said to everybody to put down on a piece of paper where they were going, then you would have had everybody going in different directions. But we took all those emotions and thought maybe this might be the last body of music that we make together. But then when we wrote and recorded the album, we said to each other yes, this is still what we want to do. I think when you're away from performing, then stuff starts not making sense any more, but coming out of the studio with these new songs just made us realise that we couldn't live without this feeling. And we realised that we needed to do this again. And once we got the album recorded, we actually wrote and recorded another album. Our goal was to get a year ahead of ourselves and we've done that.”

As for the title, No Rain. No Flowers: “There is no path without pain or consequence, but the pay-off is worth it. Or at least you hope that it is worth it.”