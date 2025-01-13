Barns Green Players promise Treasure Island panto fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barns Green Players are back for panto with a production of Treasure Island.

Spokesman Nigel Currie said: “Young Jim Hawkins leaves his sweetheart at home and travels to Treasure Island in search of treasure. However, Long John Silver stages a mutiny and takes over the ship with the help of the other crew members – the pirates. Silver wants all the treasure for himself. However, when they reach their destination, there are some unexpected strange inhabitants on Treasure Island.

“Who are these strange inhabitants? Will they find the treasure? Why is the ship’s entertainment officer Sailor Swift organising a singing competition? What will happen to Captain Codpiece, Jim and Hilda? And why does Long John Silver have a seagull on his shoulder called Dunk?

“All will be revealed. There will be a total of six shows performed over two weekends this January. The shows will be in the Barns Green Village Hall on Friday, January 17 (evening), Saturday 18 (afternoon and evening), Friday 24 (evening), and Saturday 25 (afternoon and evening).”

Tickets are available to book direct from the website www.barnsgreenplayers.co.uk or through the box office on 01403 730017.

Director Alex Nicholson said: “This is my first time sitting in the director’s chair and I couldn’t be more excited. We have a terrific cast for this year’s show and we are going to put on a great performance for you. Be prepared for some surprises. The audience is a huge part of any panto so get your tickets and we want lots of shouting cheering and booing at all the shows!

“There will be sing-alongs and sweets for the kids and opportunities for the audience to join in with the fun with lots of shouting and screaming. There is free parking, a licensed bar serving a variety of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as sweets.”

The afternoon performances begin at 2pm and evening performances at 7.30pm.

“If you are regulars at the Barns Green Players Panto you will know just what a terrific show they put on and if you haven’t been before you are in for a real treat.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £13 for children. (all tickets on both Saturday evenings are £15) There is a special price of £13 for all tickets on Friday, January 17.

We look forward to welcoming you for some great fun and entertainment.