BASC South East raises more than £2,000 for Gamekeepers Welfare Trust

The South East office of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), based near to West Grinstead, has raised £2,600 for the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust.

BASC South East director Michelle Nudds said the team had set itself a target of raising £2,022 for the trust to commemorate its Year of the Gamekeeper initiative but managed to exceed it, raising a total of £2,600.

She said: “In a year which has shown many challenges for our dedicated gamekeepers, stalkers, ghillies and their families we are grateful to everyone in the region who gave up their time and money to contribute towards helping such a wonderful charity, through running gundog scurries, clay shoots, simulator evenings or by popping some cash in the ever-present collection bucket at our shows.”

The Gamekeepers Welfare Trust is a charity that works tirelessly to support gamekeepers, stalkers and ghillies, and their dependants past and present.

