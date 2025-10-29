Bateman Brothers' Jazz Band play Steyning Jazz Club

The Bateman Brothers' Jazz Band are the latest guests at the Steyning Jazz Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Steyning Jazz Club is toe-tappingly excited to present The Bateman Brothers' Jazz Band, a fervently traditional band performing for us on Friday, November 7.

“Since Acker Bilk and his Paramount Jazz Band stepped back from performing live concerts in 2013, Acker Bilk's trombonist Ian Bateman has been keeping the flag flying for British traditional jazz with a series of jazz productions. He is ideally placed to do this, having spent many years with Terry Lightfoot and his Jazzmen, Humphrey Lyttelton and Kenny Ball and his Jazzmen. The evening will feature music recorded by Acker Bilk, Kenny Ball, Terry Lightfoot, Chris Barber, Alex Welsh, Humphrey Lyttelton and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The band will feature: Ian Bateman, trombone; Alan Bateman, trumpet; Trevor Whiting, clarinet/saxes; Thomas 'Spats' Langham, banjo/guitar; Craig Milverton, piano; Tom Clarke-Hill, bass; and Nick Millward drums.

“This seven-piece band embraces the ultimate experience, a group of musicians who worked extensively with the big stars of the trad era and continue to keep the music alive with their superb playing and sheer love of the music.

“Great care has been taken to recreate and perform the music as it was played and recorded sixty or more years ago, getting as close to the authentic sound as possible, steering clear of anaemic modern 2020s interpretations.

“Undoubtedly we will hear some of the highlights of the period, like Acker’s Bilk's Stranger on the Shore, Kenny’s Ball's Midnight In Moscow, Samantha and Humph’s Bad Penny Blues. You’ll also get some surprises like Stars and Stripes Forever and Peter and the Wolf. Hold on to your seats, this is a concert that will have your feet twitching uncontrollably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Tickets for this concert need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online, team member Janet Gawn will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07789 718244.

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. Information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.