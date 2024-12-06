Batteries and vapes can cause fires, warns Hastings Borough Council

Putting vapes and batteries into your rubbish bin can cause fires. East Sussex Fire and Rescue recently had to put out a fire in one of our bin trucks on Sea Road. Biffa have said that vapes and batteries were found within the load that caught fire.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When there is a fire in one of the trucks, the waste that has been collected has to be dumped out of the truck onto the road, and then the fire service put the fire out before the waste can be reloaded into the truck. This means the truck is taken out of service and collections for the rest of the day are delayed, and in serious cases, it could cause injury to the crew or even the public who are around the truck.

Cllr Jo Walker, lead councillor for environment and community wellbeing, said: “This is the third fire we have had in one of our bin lorries this year, it is really important that vapes and batteries are not put into your normal rubbish collection. They must be put into a separate, not black, bag, and can be left with either your rubbish or recycling collection on your normal collection day. Exploding batteries can have serious consequences for both our waste crews and the public, and it can cause problems for our collection services.”

You can check what can go into your waste collections on our website at https://www.hastings.gov.uk/waste_recycling/, and find out what to do with things that cannot be collected.