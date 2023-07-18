Battle Axes women's football team founder scores a song for Lionesses World Cup Campaign

Caz Robertson was inspired to set up The Battle Axes veteran's Women's Team after seeing the Lionesses in action last summer. Now she's set her sights on a musical goal which she hopes will inspire our national women's team.

On learning there wasn’t a supporters song for the England’s Women’s squad, Caz Robertson of Battle, set about creating her own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to write a song for the Lionesses that celebrated their achievements and how they have inspired women and girls to get into football. The song reflects their journey so far and how they are breaking down barriers on and off the pitch. Our Lionesses deserve a song that lifts their hearts and sends them the message that they are…mighty!”

The Battle Axes WFC

After writing the lyrics and melody Caz worked on sourcing local talent to develop the project further. The group Mighty M’Press was born and consists of St Leonards singer L., rapper $MALLZ!E, a former Lewes athlete who wrote the additional rap lyrics and St Leonard’s mixer and producer OKJames.

The four collaborated to record ‘Mighty Mighty’ an instant earworm and upbeat banger of a tune.

Caz, a lifelong footie player herself, was inspired by last year’s Lionesses Euro’s campaign to set up a local women’s veterans football team in Battle. In June last year she had just six players, now she has over 50 women registered to play in ‘The Battle Axes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team have competed in friendlies and have just won their first competitive tournament. One of the Battle Axes star players is the former coach of Alessia Russo. Joanna Heath coached the Under 16’s in Kent Schools FA and Russo recently attributed that experience as her ‘first big step in football.’