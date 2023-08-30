Battle care home brings a whole new world of magic to residents
The Magic Table 360 uses interactive games to connect residents with staff and with each other, and research shows it improves the wellbeing of people living with dementia. Using interactive light projections, the Magic Table 360, which can be played independently or in a group, stimulates movement by inviting participants to take part in all sorts of different fun activities such as popping bubbles, playing the piano, colouring in pictures, sweeping leaves or interacting playfully with fish. Games are rich in colour, movement and detail, and allow people of all ages to play in a safe and comfortable environment.
The benefits of the Magic Table 360 has shown to improve mood and behaviours especially across the mid-to-late stages of dementia, greater physical, social and cognitive activity, reduction in withdrawn-like symptoms, weight gain and positive impacts on relationships with care staff, friends and family.
Staff at Hazel Lodge have found the Magic Table to be a huge success with residents.Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager of the home, said: “We have seen fantastic results with the Magic Table, our residents love to play the fun, interactive games. It is great that people can play as a group, or on their own if they prefer – the table is really flexible and it’s portable so we can take it to residents’ rooms if they prefer.”
