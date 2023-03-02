Battle care home hosts weekly community cafe

Staff and residents at Hazel Lodge care home in Battle are inviting neighbours and friends from the local community to their free weekly community café which launches on Thursday March 2.

Enjoy delicious homemade cakes at our community café

Taking place every Thursday from 10am-12pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet new friends and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home.

General Manager of the home, Caroline Pulleyn said: “Our community café allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful refreshments provided by our hospitality team.”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge opened at the end of November 2022 and can provide residential and memory care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.