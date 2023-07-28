Battle care home invites community to summer fete

Staff, residents, relatives and members of the local community will be coming together at Hazel Lodge care home in Battle this weekend to enjoy a Summer Fete that will be held in the home’s grounds on Saturday July 29 between 2pm-4.30pm.

Hazel Lodge will be hosting a variety of activities throughout the day, including fun with children’s entertainer Crazee Hazee, live performance by singer Rosie Page, various craft and local stalls, tombola, games, etc. Entry is free and all proceeds on the day will be going to a local charity.

Staff at Hazel Lodgeare looking forward to meeting neighbours and new friends to the fete, where generations yound and old can have fun together. Visitors will also be able to enjoy refreshments provided by the home’s hospitality team, such as burgers, hot dogs , hot and cold drinks and cakes.

Caroline Pulleyn General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: “Staff at Hazel Lodgeare dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community. I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our first summer fete, which I’m sure will be a real treat for everyone. It’s a great time to visit the home and ask questions, but also just to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”

Free Entry on Saturday 29th July 2pm-4.30pm