Battle care home invites the community for lunch
Diners will be treated to a tasty 3 course lunch in one of the home’s beautiful dining rooms. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents, while enjoying their meal, and are welcome to stay on to enjoy the comfort of one of our lounges or join if the afternoon’s entertainment or activity of the day.
The home’s Head Chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover a variety of dietary needs and preferences, so diners are able to enjoy a hearty meal accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.
The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.
Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager at Hazel Lodge, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home and we encourage people to come and join us.”
Hazel Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia carefor 70 residents from respite care to long term stays. To book your lunch visit please call Sharon at hazel Lodge on 01323 921550.