Battle care home kick starts new year with help from labradoodle

Created to inspire senior-friendly physical activity, the session is organised by Norman’s owner Clive Young.
When asked why his sessions are so beneficial Clive said: “Norman always brings a smile to the people we visit and I believe the key to a healthy mind, spirit and body is balance and co-ordination, so it’s a win win.”
Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve the health and wellbeing of residents at our home. We all know the benefits of pets on our well-being, and this seemed like a fun way to start the New Year and improve both our mental and physical wellbeing!”
Hazel Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides, residential and memory care.
The home can look after 70 residents from respite care to long term stays, and regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.For more information, please contact Sharon Ward, Home Services Advisor at Hazel Lodge on 01323 921550 or [email protected]