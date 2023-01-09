Battle care home kick starts new year with help from labradoodle

Residents from Hazel Lodge in Battle got active for the New Year with an exercise class led by Norman the labradoodle. Norman, who is 11years old arrived dressed in his bow tie and took it all in his stride.

Norman the labradoodle taking the lead with residents at Hazel Lodge Care Home in Battle

Created to inspire senior-friendly physical activity, the session is organised by Norman’s owner Clive Young.

When asked why his sessions are so beneficial Clive said: “Norman always brings a smile to the people we visit and I believe the key to a healthy mind, spirit and body is balance and co-ordination, so it’s a win win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve the health and wellbeing of residents at our home. We all know the benefits of pets on our well-being, and this seemed like a fun way to start the New Year and improve both our mental and physical wellbeing!”

Hazel Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides, residential and memory care.

Advertisement Hide Ad