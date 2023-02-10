Battle care home offers grants to help combat loneliness

Hazel Lodge care home in Battle is part of a group of homes offering three grants totalling £30,000 in the name of a former Barchester resident, Jeanette Gill, who generously donated part of her legacy to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Jeanette Gill Awards 2022 Gold winner Veterans Woodcraft

The Foundation, which is run by Hazel Lodge’s owners Barchester Care Homes, is calling for deserving local charities and community groups to apply for these special awards.

Named in her memory, the Jeanette Gill Special Awards are open to groups and individuals in need in our local community, and will be awarded to projects that enrich lives and encourage an active lifestyle through arts, music, sports and culture for older people or adults with a disability, or those that may have challenges with mental health. This year will mark the last round of grants from Jeanette Gill’s legacy.

There are three awards available:

• £15,000 Gold Award (open to groups)

• £10,000 Silver Award (open to groups)

• £5,000 Bronze Award (open to individuals)

The Foundation is particularly interested in innovative initiatives that tackle isolation and loneliness, and which bring sustained outcomes and positive changes for the people benefitting. To find out more about how to apply for a Jeanette Gill Award please visit www.bhcfoundation.org.uk. The closing date for applications is March 26.

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare and Chairman of the Foundation, said: “We were extremely touched that one of our residents donated so generously to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. We thought it would be fitting to create these flagship grants in her honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping. The charity does so much for local communities throughout the country to tackle and reduce loneliness for many people, and these grants will make a big difference to those in need.”

Barchester’s Charitable Foundation supports older people as well as working age adults with a learning or physical disability or mental health issue by giving grants to help improve mobility and quality of life.