Battle care home opens doors to lonely older people

Local care home Hazel Lodge in Battle has opened its doors to the local community to help tackle loneliness. Elderly people who might usually eat alone, are invited to join the residents and teams at the home every Wednesday for a light lunch.

Submitted article

Diners will be treated to a tasty homemade soup and a roll and have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents or join in any activities, musical entertainment, friendly games, etc. after their meal.

The Don’t Dine Alone initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager at Hazel Lodge, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

Hazel Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and memory care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.