Battle care home presents cheque to local homeless charity

Hazel Lodge care home in Battle recently presented East Sussex charity, Warming up the Homeless with a cheque for £314.14 which was raised by the home from their Summer Fete which held at the end of July.
By Sharon WardContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 08:57 BST
Warming up the Homeless is an award winning, registered frontline charity, supporting homeless people on the South East Cost from Hastings to Eastbourne and surrounding areas.

The charity has been operating since 2015, providing daily outreach support, food banks and welfare advocacy. The rate of homelessness has increased exponentially, exacerbated further by the current cost of living crisis; affecting visible rough sleepers and more invisible homeless, such as sofa surfers and those without a fixed tenancy agreement.

The care home invited Ann from the local charity to the home to receive the cheque, which was presented by resident Stewart and Sonia who is part of the Hazel Lodge Activities team.

Resident Stewart presenting the cheque to Ann from WUTH
Resident Stewart presenting the cheque to Ann from WUTH

Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager at Hazel Lodge,said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. It is so sad to see so many people locally struggling to pay their bills and to keep their home and it’s frightening how someone’s circumstances can change so quickly”.

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides long term and short term residential and dementia care.

