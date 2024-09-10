Battle care home receives glowing report from the CQC, rated ‘Good’ in all areas

Edendale Lodge Care Home has received a boost of confidence following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The home, which provides care for elderly residents, has been awarded a 'Good' rating across all five key areas assessed by the CQC: caring, effective, safe, well-led, and responsive.

The CQC inspection report highlighted that Edendale Lodge delivers a consistently high standard of care, with inspectors commending the home for its warm and compassionate environment. The report praised the staff for their deep knowledge of the residents, noting that staff treated people with kindness and respect, fostering a positive and friendly culture within the home.

Residents and their families echoed these sentiments, with many expressing their satisfaction with the care provided. Feedback gathered by the CQC indicated that residents felt well-cared-for by attentive and thoughtful staff who understood their needs. Relatives of residents also reported feeling well-informed and comfortable raising any concerns, confident that the staff and management team would address any issues promptly.

The CQC's summary of the inspection stated, "We found that people were receiving a good standard of care, and that staff and management knew people well. Staff treated people with kindness and compassion, and there was a positive and friendly culture in the service."

Everyone at Edendale Lodge Care Home is overjoyed with their CQC rating of 'Good'

Zoe Kendall, Manager of Edendale Lodge said: “This positive report is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the staff and management at Edendale Lodge, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the highest quality of care is delivered. We are commitment to maintaining and improving the standards that have led to this successful outcome.”

For those interested in reading the full report, it is available on the CQC's website: Read the Full Report.