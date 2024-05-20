Battle care home's excitement over What A Great Idea campaign recognition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edendale Lodge Care Home was humming with excitement and pride after being recognised in a group wide 'What a Great Idea' campaign. This initiative celebrates practical, innovative solutions and suggestions by members of the care team.

The spotlight fell on Jasmin, a dedicated care worker at Edendale Lodge, whose ingenious idea of introducing branded tabards has made a substantial impact. The care home had been spending approximately £30 a month on single-use plastic aprons for meal times, a cost that not only adds up but negatively impacts the environment as a throw-away item.

Jasmin proposed a switch to branded washable tabards. Colour-coded by size for easy identification the tabards, are laundered overnight and ready for use the next day. They ensure hygiene standards are maintained and have been enthusiastically embraced by the staff, who find them far more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing as part of their uniform.

Zoe Kendall, Manager of Edendale Lodge praised Jasmin's initiative during the award ceremony. "This simple yet brilliant idea has had a profound impact. Not only are we saving money, but we are also reducing our environmental footprint, aligning with the company's sustainability commitments," she said, presenting Jasmin with a beautifully designed certificate of appreciation and gift voucher of thanks.

Jasmin pictured on the left with team members fashioning their new tabards.

The tabards have streamlined meal times, making the process smoother and more enjoyable for both staff and residents. The cost savings and environmental benefits underscore the importance of sustainable practices within care homes.

Jasmin, overwhelmed by the recognition, expressed her gratitude, saying, "I just wanted to make things a bit easier for us, and it's wonderful to see how much of a difference it has made."