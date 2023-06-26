Battle Floral and Horticultural Society Summer Show

The show is open from 11.30 am until 3pm and admission is free although we welcome your donations. There are lots of classes including flowers, pot plants, vegetables and fruit, domestic, handicraft, decorative, childrens, photography and a special class for the best harvest basket or trug. We also serve light lunches, teas and cakes which are always very popular, and a tombola to try your luck! As usual the weather has been a challenge for gardeners and now we have the hose pipe ban to cope with as well, but you can be assured that, whatever the weather, our show will be well worth a visit!