Battle Floral and Horticultural Society Summer Show

We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our Summer Show on Saturday, July 8, in Battle Memorial Halls.
By Pamela RobbinsContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST
Summer Show 2021. Photo: Pam RobbinsSummer Show 2021. Photo: Pam Robbins
The show is open from 11.30 am until 3pm and admission is free although we welcome your donations. There are lots of classes including flowers, pot plants, vegetables and fruit, domestic, handicraft, decorative, childrens, photography and a special class for the best harvest basket or trug. We also serve light lunches, teas and cakes which are always very popular, and a tombola to try your luck! As usual the weather has been a challenge for gardeners and now we have the hose pipe ban to cope with as well, but you can be assured that, whatever the weather, our show will be well worth a visit!