Battle Foodbank wins award for outstanding service

Battle Foodbank received a Community Award for outstanding service to the town of Battle at the Battle Parish Assembly, held on the evening of Saturday March 4.

Bexhill Foodbank Project Manager, Michelle Pannell, Jenni Barnes, Volunteer’s Manager and volunteers at the Battle Foodbank.

The Battle foodbank is run by Churches Together Bexhill Foodbank and is hosted by St Mary The Virgin Church in the Upper Church Hall each Wednesday afternoon from 1pm to 3pm.

The foodbank has been helping those in crisis since 2014 and there has been a steady growth of clients receiving long-life and fresh food, signposting, and, more recently, confidential advice from their Foodbank/ CAB 1066 Partnership Advisor.

Michelle Pannell, Bexhill Foodbank Project Manager said: “I’d like to sincerely thank every one of our volunteer team as they serve so willingly. Some have been with us from the start and others are just starting out on their volunteering journey but they all share the values of compassion, kindness, and selfless giving.

The award is handed over to Battle Foodbank

I’d also like to acknowledge the commitment from the churches in Battle and the surrounding area, who support the important work we do both financially and prayerfully. Particular thanks are due to St Mary The Virgin Church who have hosted us generously for almost a decade.

“Whilst we feel privileged to do the work we do, in a country like the UK there should not be a need for foodbanks and that is why we are working with the Trussell Trust to campaign for the end to the need for foodbanks, by the provision of a more robust social security system.”

Due to the cost of living crisis, the criteria for using the foodbank is purely based on need. If you are struggling to put food on the table then the Battle and Bexhill foodbanks can help.

No one should have to choose between heating their home and eating a meal. Ongoing use of the foodbank is on a referral voucher basis but please just go along to the foodbank the first time you need them and you’ll be warmly welcomed and the process fully explained.

Local people in need are welcome to go to the Battle Foodbank on a Wednesday between 1pm and 3pm to join them for a cuppa and chat, to receive the food of their choice and to be connected with signposting, and potentially financial/ energy/ debt/ housing/ benefits advice.