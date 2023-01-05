Battle hair salon shortlisted for UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Hare and Hush Salon located at Wylands Farm in Powdermill Lane, Battle, has been shortlisted for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for ‘Best New Salon’ in April 2023.

Lianne and Louise outside their salon Hare & Hush.

Louise and Lianne, who opened the salon in March last year (2022), won the Muddy Stilettos award 2022 for Best New Lifestyle Start-Up Business in Sussex in June 2022 and are proud to announce they are finalist for this next national award.

The Covid lockdowns gave this duo time to reflect and work on their own businesses as self employed hairdressers, and they decided to open their own salon after working together for many years and this was when Hare and Hush was born.

Louise and Lianne said: “We are a collaborative of two talented hair stylists with one vision: a luxury experience using the best products to create bespoke hair for you.

“It’s everything we could have hoped for and more and we are so proud of our achievements to date and we feel honoured to have our work recognised at this level. We are so lucky to have such amazing guests and it’s thanks to them we are able to do what we love each day.”

Hare & Hush specialises in lived in, low maintenance hair colour and blondes.

"After the Covid lockdowns we realised there was a shift in what people wanted. Big roots and bold colours were a thing of the past. People wanted colour that stood the test of time. If there was to have been another lockdown they wanted to re-emerge looking fresh, not rooty.So Balayage and Lived in Colour took centre stage and we realised were pretty good at it!

“Sometimes dreams can become reality. We have worked long and hard in our profession and we are still so passionate about our work. We are innovative in our approach and our business. Winning one award was amazing but to win two from our peers would be beyond our wildest dreams!”