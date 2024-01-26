Battle Muffin Club donation to Winter Warmer scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Crump, from the Battle Muffin Club came to the Winter Warmer session on Sunday 21st January to present a donation cheque to Cllr Lynda Roller. The generous donation enabled items of equipment, such as a soup cauldron, to be purchased which helped to set up the initiative and will enable this brilliant scheme to continue into the future. There was a warm atmosphere with many residents enjoying delicious soup, and a roll and each other’s company.

The Battle Muffin Club has 46 members and meets for supper on the second Thursday of the month at The White Hart in Catsfield. They invite a variety of guest speakers such as the CEO of the Port of Dover and a Churchill impresario who gave a “History in Comic Verse” performance. Funds are raised at these events by passing around the Charity Muffin Bell as well as various charity raising events. In the last year £7,000 has been donated to organisations and individuals in the Battle area.

The history behind the name dates back to the aftermath of the 2nd World War. The regeneration of towns and the continuing welfare of its population led to a group of local businessmen gathering for daily morning coffee and voicing their criticism of local council decisions. Lord Asquith whose home was in Sussex became the original patron of the Club which had become known as The Muffin Club after one of the members set about supplying him with his breakfast muffin which was no longer available in London. This fitted with the ethos of the Muffin Club, because as in the words of the song, The Muffin Man would give away any unsold muffins to those in need as they would be stale & unsaleable the following day.