Battle's inaugural Big Green Day event
Opened by the Bishop of Lewes, the day will feature stalls in the church promoting local green initiatives such as Wild About Battle, Dark Skies, community composting and young pollinators and selling goods such as art, recycled furniture, clothing and household items.
There will be a series of talks throughout the day in the Lady Chapel, activities such as wellness walks and forest bathing taking place in the churchyard, a raffle and cafe selling coffee and cake!
Alongside these will be the climate change artwork series exhibited in the St. Catherine's Chapel by award winning artist Phillippa Egerton.
Phillippa read History at Oxford and was an adult student at Chelsea School of Art followed by an MA in printmaking at Wimbledon 1988-91.
She was the first student Wimbledon had who used the computer in her printmaking process. These methods have now become standard.