BBC’s Countryfile celebrates shy Sussex artist

A Seaford artist who led a solitary existence between the wars will reach an audience of millions on BBC TV’s Countryfile on Sunday (November 11).

During much of his lifetime Eric Slater (1896-1963) lived alone and shunned publicity but his work will star in a programme which regularly achieves viewing figures of around five million.

His biographer James Trollope will also feature in the programme which explores the Sussex countryside which inspired the shy colour woodcut artist.

“It’s fantastic that Slater is getting such recognition although, being somewhat of a recluse, I am not sure he would have welcomed it in his lifetime,” said James, the author of Slater’s Sussex.

An exhibition of Slater’s work is being shown alongside that of another Sussex printmaker, Sir Frank Short, at Lewes House on School Hill, Lewes, until Wednesday, November 14.