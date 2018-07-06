BBC’s Silent Witness films scenes for a new series in Peacehaven, Newhaven and Brighton

Television crew and trailers have taken over the car park at the popular Centenary children’s play park on Piddinghoe Avenue.

Peacehaven Town Council (PTC) has confirmed they will receive payment from the BBC, but caused some controversy on it’s social media post when a council spokesman declined to disclose the exact amount the council will receive or what it will be spent on.

BBC 'Movie Makers' trailer at Centenary Park in Peacehaven SUS-180607-111937001

The council has advised the public to attend the next policy and finance committee meeting on September, 18, where they will announce how much revenue was generated from the BBC and how it will be spent.

PTC’s photographic and video policy indicates the council charge £400 per day to film television drama or series, advert or a feature film.

The town council has hit back at the criticism on their social media post and said: “Why so much negativity!

“This type of engagement with top TV corporations is fantastic for the town.

“We’re privileged to have been picked for filming and yes it has bought some income in for council.”

One disgruntled Facebook user replied: “I don’t think there’s any negativity as such but perhaps it does grate a little when the first folk hear of it is ‘you can’t go there, it’s for a film crew and you need to respect them’.

“Equally I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask how much the capital receipt for this has been because, as you say, this is good news for the budget.”

The crew and well known actors have been spotted throughout the week filming scenes for the 22nd series in Newhaven, under the cliffs in Peacehaven and in Brighton.

The iconic TV series featuring a team of forensic pathologists will return in 2019.