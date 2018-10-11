BBC to feature Lewes FC on Football Focus

Lewes Football Club will feature in Football Focus, one of the BBC’s flagship sports programmes, on Saturday (October 13).

The special Non-League Day report is being presented by Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray and features fellow Seagull favourite Solly March – who used to play for Lewes.

Solly toured The Dripping Pan ground and caught up with all the changes since he left the Rooks.

The Albion stars admired the new stands, which were funded by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, and the 3G pitch, which was funded by the Facilities Fund, and chatted to Lewes manager Darren Freeman, himself a former Albion favourite.

And Solly talked about what he had learnt when he played at Lewes and he described his journey through non-league football to where he is today. He also caught up with Stuart Fuller, the Chairman of Lewes FC, during his visit.

The BBC film crew also watched Lewes FC Women training on the 3G pitch ahead of their crunch third-v-second Championship game on Sunday (October 14) at home to Tottenham Hotspur, kick-off 2pm.

Lewes FC Director Charlie Dobres said: “It is so exciting that our community-owned club is going from strength-to-strength and will be featured on one of the BBC’s main sports programmes.

“We are hoping that this kind of coverage will inspire local people to come out and support our players. Lewes FC men’s team travel to Potters Bar Town this Saturday, but there is live football at The Dripping Pan on Sunday when we welcome Spurs. Please come and cheer our players on.”

Football Focus airs at 12 noon on Saturday.