BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Be a Change Leader with St John Ambulance Brighton and Hove

St John Ambulance Brighton & Hove are looking to recruit Change Leaders. Join us today and contribute to making a lasting difference to the experience of volunteers and the way in which St John Ambulance serves the Brighton and Hove community.
By Joshua GillContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Can you answer yes to these questions?

  • Are you someone who could confidently lead and encourage a group of volunteers to change the way they operate?
  • Do you have innovative ideas for this purpose?
  • Do you want to provide the best possible experience for a team of unique and diverse individuals?
  • Do you enjoy being part of a fun and caring team?

Then you should read on…

Change Leaders will be influential in exploring new ways we can serve Brighton &amp; Hove.Change Leaders will be influential in exploring new ways we can serve Brighton &amp; Hove.
Change Leaders will be influential in exploring new ways we can serve Brighton &amp; Hove.
Most Popular

St John Ambulance Brighton & Hove is seeking to recruit enthusiastic, compassionate, and talented individuals to join their long-standing Brighton & Hove unit as Change Leaders. It is an exciting time to be involved in the unit as we reimagine what it could be and create a community first aid movement.

Successful candidates will play a key role in changing the way things are done and helping St John Ambulance to realise it’s potential. They will lead volunteers within the area to deliver a wide range of services and activities, transforming communities, building local partnerships, and improving access to our services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This volunteer role can see you at professional football matches, theatres, music festivals, and big sporting events such as the Brighton Marathon, Brighton Pride and matches at the Amex stadium!

Interested? Please apply here Change Leader Volunteer opportunities | St John Ambulance (sja.org.uk)

Related topics:Hove