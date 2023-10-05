Be a Change Leader with St John Ambulance Brighton and Hove

St John Ambulance Brighton & Hove are looking to recruit Change Leaders. Join us today and contribute to making a lasting difference to the experience of volunteers and the way in which St John Ambulance serves the Brighton and Hove community.

Can you answer yes to these questions?

Are you someone who could confidently lead and encourage a group of volunteers to change the way they operate?

Do you have innovative ideas for this purpose?

Do you want to provide the best possible experience for a team of unique and diverse individuals?

Do you enjoy being part of a fun and caring team?

Then you should read on…

Change Leaders will be influential in exploring new ways we can serve Brighton & Hove.

St John Ambulance Brighton & Hove is seeking to recruit enthusiastic, compassionate, and talented individuals to join their long-standing Brighton & Hove unit as Change Leaders. It is an exciting time to be involved in the unit as we reimagine what it could be and create a community first aid movement.

Successful candidates will play a key role in changing the way things are done and helping St John Ambulance to realise it’s potential. They will lead volunteers within the area to deliver a wide range of services and activities, transforming communities, building local partnerships, and improving access to our services.

This volunteer role can see you at professional football matches, theatres, music festivals, and big sporting events such as the Brighton Marathon, Brighton Pride and matches at the Amex stadium!