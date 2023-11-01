Be sure to shop in Hailsham during run-up to Christmas, says town council

A message from Mickey Caira, Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager at Hailsham Town Council:"With the Christmas period just weeks away and the countdown to Christmas starting in earnest, the Town Council would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that Hailsham is the ideal place to shop, socialise and tick off any other festive essentials on your list.

"Hailsham has everything you need for a fantastic Christmas. We have a wonderful range of shops and I would like to encourage everyone to spend locally and support our own traders as much as possible. Visitors from outside Hailsham are also encouraged to shop here and are welcome!

Hailsham has a great selection of independent and High Street retailers who can help make Christmas 2023 perfect for you. It's certainly feasible to do all your Christmas shopping in a town like Hailsham. We have so many choices available to customers in the town centre – whether having a bite to eat at some quality restaurants, or for a festive drink at the many bars and pubs.

You can buy Christmas gifts from a range of independent shops selling bespoke and interesting items and our town centre florists will have Christmas wreaths to decorate your front door or dining room table. And many local hair and beauty salons have special Christmas offers available, so why not treat someone you love to a bit of pampering!

Christmas shopping in Hailsham town centre

Don’t forget there are also many shops in Hailsham selling a large range of Christmas cards and wrapping paper and there is ample free parking available in and around the town centre.

I’d also like to mention the Hailsham Card loyalty scheme, which gives shoppers a great incentive to use town centre shops, offering exclusive discounts on independent shops and services. The Hailsham Card is available to purchase from participating outlets for just £12 and cardholders can receive unlimited local discounts from all the local businesses that are part of the scheme.

Further details can be found on the TownCity Cards website.

Furthermore, why not check out the smartphone-accessible Hailsham Town & Shopping Guide, whereby a number of local shops, businesses and leisure providers are listed, another resource to help residents look for products and services closer to home. The directory can be accessed by visiting the Hailsham Forward website.

Residents and visitors are also reminded to visit Vicarage Field on Saturday 9th December for the Hailsham Christmas Market, where there will be a range of stalls selling festive food including slow-cooked pork, as well as Christmas gifts, candles, confectionery and various festive refreshments.

Hailsham Farmers' Market will hold a special Christmas event at the Cattle Market site on the same day, selling local, quality, traceable food and crafts.