Beach steps closed amid continuing cliff fall concerns

The steps down to the beach at Birling Gap have been closed to the public because of cliff fall fears.

Following an inspection of the cliffs at the beauty spot this morning (Friday, August 10), a joint decision has been made by Wealden District Council and the National Trust to close the access to the beach.

The steps will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesman for Wealden District Council said: “There has been a minor rock fall overnight. There is also a substantial bulge to the cliff face close to the steps. With continuing unsettled weather forecast over the next few days we fear a further fall is likely.

“The beach has been cleared this morning. The district councill and the National Trust will continue to carry out daily inspections and will review the situation on Monday.

“We cannot at this stage provide further advice when the Steps will re-open. The current assessment is that the bulge in the rock face needs to fall or we need to be satisfied it is stable.

“We remind everyone about the importance of staying away from the cliff edge at all times.”

The National Trust Country Park remains open.