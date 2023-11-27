Beaujolais Bistro - a huge success for Bognor Town Twinning Association

The hugely popular Beaujolais Bistro luncheon, hosted annually by the Bognor Town Twinning Association, was once again a resounding success.

One of the highlights of the busy social calendar, the event started with a much-appreciated sampling of the new Beaujolais, followed by a superb three course luncheon, with a French flavour, and plenty of wine freely available. All held in the spacious Rowland Rank Centre with its 50 places sold out, as usual, well before the date.

Ray Hagger, the Chairman of the BRTA, opened proceedings and took a moment to lead everyone in a toast to the new Beaujolais of 2023. This set the tone for the enjoyment of a superb luncheon and an afternoon filled with laughter, good company and community spirit.

The Beaujolais Bistro is held to welcome the arrival of this year’s new Beaujolais wine. In France, the release of the new young wine, on the third Thursday in November, is celebrated with music and festivals. Likewise, in a corner of Bognor, the celebrations have been happening, each year, for nearly 30 years. Not surprisingly, places at the Beaujolais Bistro luncheon have become hot tickets.

Beaujolais Bistro -toasting the new Beaujolais

The menu offered this year comprised of a classic French onion soup, followed by a main course of Poulet Méditerranéen aux olives Kalamata (Mediterranean Chicken with Kalamata Olives) and a dessert of Plum Clafoutis with a rich plum sauce and cream. All varied dietary requirements were catered for, along with a vegetarian alternative also being available. The Bistro finished with tea, coffee and mints, while those lucky enough to win in the raffle, collected their prizes.

The next event on the busy social calendar will be a Morning of Christmas Cheer before a whole new social programme starts in January.